Dundee city centre nursery may close ‘due to government policy’

A city centre nursery has warned parents it could close.

The Ark Nursery on High Street has informed customers and staff it could be forced to shut its doors on May 24.

The owners say the closure could take place due to a number of issues, including staff resignations and changes to government policy.

Jeremy Auld, chair of the board of Ark directors, said no final decision has been made but without a change in the company’s circumstances, closure is likely.

In a letter to parents, Mr Auld said: “Due to a number of recent resignations by five directors on the grounds of family, work and health reasons – including our nursery manager – the board has been considering for some time the work required to continue caring for children safely.

“The main reason for launching this consultation now are the recent director-level resignations and difficulties recruiting a new nursery manager and other replacement directors.

“We have found it increasingly difficult to make the Ark nursery financially sustainable following changes in government policy in a number of areas and the general climate in the private sector provision of child care.”

Concerns regarding the Scottish Government’s changes to early years provision have been echoed by National Day Nurseries Association Scotland.

CEO Purnima Tanuku said: “We have been warning the Scottish Government about this for years but particularly in the run-up to the roll-out of funded early learning and childcare in August 2020.

“Private nurseries are really struggling to deliver quality early learning and childcare on the very low hourly funding rates they are given for funded places.

“Dundee has the second-lowest rate in the country, with providers paid just £3.26 per hour for three and four-year-olds.

“Nurseries wanting to deliver 1,140 hours from August 2020 will have to pay their staff the living wage, but how can they do this without the hourly funding rate increasing substantially?

“NDNA Scotland will continue to meet ministers and policy makers to make sure they work with all types of childcare providers so they can remain sustainable. For government policy to result in closures is just unacceptable.”

The Scottish Government had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to press.