Dundee city centre nursery is to close its doors this week

A city centre nursery is to close its doors on Friday.

Management at the Ark Nursery, on High Street, has been consulting with parents about the future of the facility, which opened in 2002.

Parents were sent a letter yesterday informing them of the closure.

In the letter, director and nursery manager Stephanie Beckman said: “It has become apparent in the last few weeks that the majority of families have found placements for their children and most of these families have already left the Ark Nursery.

“Of the remaining children at the Ark, we note most will be leaving by the end of April.

“Furthermore, staff have been offered jobs at other nurseries and have given their notice.

“The board of directors have recently reviewed the financial viability of the nursery.

“Our income has more than halved this month.

“We have too few children to break even and therefore regrettably decided to bring forward the closure date.

“We fully appreciate that this is likely to cause inconvenience for some families.

“But continuing to operate when we have so few children and significant overheads such as that we are loss-making means we must close with less notice that we would have liked to give.”

Parent Chelsea Thomson, 29, from Dundee, said: “We are really sad.

“We have been coming here for years.

“My daughter Eva has been here since she was eight and a half months old and she’s now five.

“The staff are so lovely and our son Ollie has been here since he was nine months old.

“He had problems at the start but the staff were really helpful with him. It’s a real shame.”

Nursery director Robert Phillips added: “We have made strenuous efforts to consult with parents and staff and to mitigate the impact of the closure.

“We are glad that so many parents and staff have already successfully moved to other nurseries.

“We have prioritised a consultative approach with parents, children and staff, even though that has significantly exacerbated the nursery’s financial position over the past number of weeks.

“We thank all the parents, children and staff we have had the pleasure to get to know over the last 17 years.”