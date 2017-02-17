Fast food giant McDonald’s is to close its city centre restaurant for four weeks as it gets set for a major upgrade.

Big Mac fans will have to get their burger fix elsewhere when the Reform Street restaurant closes on Tuesday.

This is so workers can carry out a £600,000 digital makeover.

McDonald’s plan to introduce table service where diners can place their orders via electronic boards and tablets at tables. A similar process is used at the McDonald’s at Camperdown and Milton of Craigie.

The restaurant will be closed for a month in order for the work to be carried out and is scheduled to reopen on March 21.

Regulars will now have to make the short journey to the smaller McDonald’s in the Wellgate Centre.

Nick McPartland, who owns and operates three restaurants including the one on Reform Street, said: “We’re excited about the transformation because we’re committed to offering our customers more choice and fast service. The customer experience in the digitally enhanced stores is better, with the kiosks meaning customers can view options and order, without the pressure of being at the till.”

In the past year, retailers in Reform Street, along with council chiefs, have made passionate pleas to rejuvenate the street and fill the empty units.

Councillor Will Dawson, city development convener at Dundee City Council, said: “It’s good to see McDonald’s continuing their presence in what was their first restaurant in Scotland.

“It’s pleasing that they’re not only strengthening their brand but making the most out of what has been 30 years in the city.”

In March last year, the Tele highlighted the plight of Reform Street in our “Let’s Reform Reform Street” series.

Mr Dawson said: “We’re still having conversations with landlords about improving the area. Unfortunately, these things aren’t very quick, but they’re still ongoing.”