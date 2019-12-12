Dundee city centre faces another blow after third restaurant closure

A third Dundee restaurant has closed its doors in as many weeks the Tele can reveal.

Kobee restaurant on Dock Street is the latest that looks set to shut, just days after it emerged the nearby Castlehill restaurant had shut suddenly.

It is understood the eatery which operated primarily as a steak house could re-open imminently under new branding offering different cuisine.

The business’ website and social media page were both still active at the time of going to press with no explanation as to why the site has closed.

Representatives for the business were approached but declined to comment on the closure which had reportedly impacted on customers’ Christmas bookings this month.

One customer said they had struggled to get in contact with the premises following the sudden closure.

It is believed representatives from Kobee had tried to redirect customers to other city eateries after the business had shut its doors.

The closure comes as Castlehill on Exchange Street announced on Tuesday via their social media page that the business was shutting with immediate effect.

Owner Adam Newth, a chef from Arbroath, had been left “devastated” after the axe was wielded on the fine dining restaurant.

The owner cited that diners in the city “aren’t eating out at restaurants like Castlehill” when he spoke about the closure.

Some staff that were working there are understood to have secured new places of work, but eight full-time and part time staff were made redundant.

Speaking yesterday Mr Newth said: “I have given it 100% but it hasn’t worked. Nobody is to blame.”

Mr Newth went onto cite that October and November are “notoriously” quiet before the Christmas trade.

It is believed Kobee had been experiencing similar issues with trade in the run-up to Christmas before the shop was shrouded in darkness.

This week’s blows to the city’s restaurant trade follow the closure of Giza, a Mediterranean eatery on the city’s High Street, was also forced to shut its doors claiming issues with equipment leaving many staff out of pocket.