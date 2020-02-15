Dundee city centre cinema plans stall amid ‘challenging’ market conditions

Plans to build a multiplex cinema on a vacant site in Dundee city centre are on hold – and have been for several months, the Tele understands.

Ayrshire-based developers Crucible Alba Group unveiled their proposals for a nine-screen cinema and a hotel and restaurant complex on Greenmarket in early 2018.

At the time, the firm said it had entered into negotiations with a number of theatre chains and eateries to occupy the £24 million facility, which was to be built throughout last year.

Michael Smart, development director at Crucible Alba, previously suggested the development would act as “the final piece in the jigsaw” linking the city centre to the Waterfront.

But to date, there has been no progress on the site – and sources suggest little progress has been made behind the scenes either.

© Supplied

While Crucible Alba says the proposal remains active, it has been suggested that the project could be called off due to challenging trading conditions for chain restaurants across the UK.

A source with knowledge of the project said: “There’s been no activity on it (the project) for months.

“It’s being reviewed – both in terms of finding partners and whether it will even go ahead at all.

“There isn’t a great deal of confidence in the Dundee marketplace in terms of restaurant chains.”

No formal planning application has ever been submitted to Dundee City Council.

A spokesman for Crucible Alba said: “Crucible Alba Group are continuing discussions with various stakeholders, potential occupiers and reviewing suggestions made at the public consultation, before finalising their proposals for the site at Greenmarket.”

Dundee experienced a flurry of new chain eatery openings in the build-up to the opening of V&A Dundee in September 2018.

Five Guys, Frankie and Benny’s, Tony Macaroni, Mozza, Patisserie Valerie, German Doner Kebab are among the big names to have opened up in Dundee in recent years.

They helped to contribute to a £43 million boom in the local food and drink industry in the space of a year.

The Greenmarket plans have themselves proven contentious since they were first announced in March 2018.

The presence of a multiplex cinema in the back garden of the Dundee Contemporary Arts set off alarm bells with art centre bosses, who relayed their concerns to MSPs in July the same year.

Local arts collective Creative Dundee also warned that the multiplex would cause “serious difficulties” for the DCA, which screens a selection of big films alongside independent flicks.

The cinema made a quarter of its income, almost £500,000, from 93,000 cinema visitors in 2018/19 – a figure that would likely be impacted by the presence of a large multiplex next door.

Art centre bosses have made no secret of their reliance on mainstream films to boost the centre’s coffers. The most popular screenings last year included blockbusters A Star Is Born, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, Bohemian Rhapsody, Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2.

Dundee Civic Trust, which also opposes the cinema aspect of the plan, believes Dundee is overprovided for silver screens, with twice as many screens per head as in Edinburgh.

If the plans are ultimately consigned to the scrapheap as has been suggested, it would be the second time in recent memory that this has happened.

A transformative vision for the Wellgate that would have involved English cinema chain The Light Cinemas was dropped after the centre experienced a turbulent period which saw it lose BHS and welcome gym chain Xercise4Less in the cinema’s place.