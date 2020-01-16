Dundee city centre bar to close its doors this weekend after owner calls time

There could be last orders at a city centre pub after its current management revealed they would pour their final pints this weekend.

Punters at the Westport Bar on North Lindsay Street will raise a toast to the bar which is scheduled to close on either Friday or Saturday.

Current occupants Local Pubs Limited decided not to renew their lease after serving the clientele there for the past nine years.

Staff at the premises were notified of the decision on the bar’s long-term future last month with many already securing other employment.

A post on the pub’s social media page stated that the establishment was having a “closing down sale” to get rid of the excess stock.

The news was met with sadness by the pub’s loyal customers who responded underneath the post.

One local said the Westport Bar had the potential to be “successful” venture given the surrounding nightlife in the area.

He said: “I think the venue looks a little tired but it has the potential to be a great premises given its proximity to other night-time premises.

“I read recently that the Mercantile pub is set to re-open so hopefully someone can come in and make a go of the Westport Bar.”

The current leaseholder said Graham and Sibbald will be dealing with the sale or lease of the premises.

It is understood no one was waiting in the wings to takeover the venue.

No “for lease” hoardings were situated outside the Westport Bar yesterday nor was the premises available to view on the firm’s website.

The news of the bar’s imminent closure is the latest in a raft of closures in recent weeks.

Among those was the sudden closure of the Glass Pavilion last Sunday. Customers at the Broughty Ferry premises said it was a “crying shame” that the venue closed abruptly..

Graham and Sibbald was approached for comment.