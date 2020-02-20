Dundee city centre ATM likely to be removed after planning appeals refused

An unauthorised ATM will have to be removed from a city shopfront after its owners had their appeal thrown out by the Scottish Government.

The machine has been in place at 112 Seagate for almost two years, but has never had planning permission to be there.

Now Cardtronics – which trades as CashZone – has failed in its appeals to both Dundee City Council’s local review body (LRB) and the Scottish Government’s planning appeals division known as the DPEA.

The refusal of the changes to the former Celtic Store shopfront at 112 Seagate means the machine is currently functioning without permission.

Cardtronics installed the machine sometime in spring 2018, despite neither having planning permission nor a warrant to carry out building works.

It filed two retrospective planning applications: one in April 2018, and another in 2019 with what it called a “toned down” design for the hole in the wall following discussions with planning officers.

Both were refused, but Cardtronics sought to appeal the latter on the grounds that “planning ought to be granted,” according to appeal papers.

Councillors yesterday refused the appeal, ruling that the proposal went against conservation area guidelines.

The Seagate, along with other city centre streets within the inner Marketgait ring road, is part of the Central Conservation Area.

This means special planning rules can apply if a shopfront is deemed out of kilter with other, older buildings.

Councillor Will Dawson, chairing the meeting, said the revisions had “destroyed” the former Celtic store shopfront.

© Supplied

He added: “My conclusion, having read through the documentation, is that in changes to a building must be done sympathetically. This has kind of destroyed the shopfront.”

Meanwhile, a separate appeal made to the Scottish Government by Cardtronics to install signs around the ATM and on the Marmaris barber shop it inhabits has also been refused.

Like the ATM itself, these signs have also been prematurely installed and will likely have to be removed unless Cardtronics seeks to appeal the decision in the courts on a point of law.

Government reporter Rosie Leven, having visited the site, concluded the signs were “detrimental to the traditional design of the building”.

Cardtronics was contacted for comment.