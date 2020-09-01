Dundee City Aquatics celebrate as 15 young stars are called into Scottish Swimming squads

Pandemic had the pool off limits but that hasn’t stopped Dundee City Aquatics young swimmers making waves on the Scotland scene.

DCA will have 15 of their rising stars involved in the national set-up for the new season as Scottish Swimming announced its national performance squads.

Para-swimmer Jack Milne has been called into the senior silver squad – a significant step for his development.

In the youth development pool, Scarlett Ferris, Cain Buchanan, Simon Finlayson, Anna Easton, Corey Philip and Lauren Ferret have been recalled.

There are also first-timers Travis Davey, Martha Reeves, Lucy Stoves, Phoebe Samson, Isla Gilmurray, Aaron Gilmurray, Reilly McIntosh and Connor Brierley getting set to take to the water.

Although they have not been able to get in the pool in their usual slot at the Olympia due to coronavirus restrictions, DCA’s kids have been getting out in the open water of late.

Head coach David Haig hopes the news spells the end of gloom and doom for the sport and his club and ushers in a bright new dawn led by young talent.

He said: “Swimming pools remain closed, and although September 14 is the indicative date for opening, it is not guaranteed.

“Even with that date in mind, we have no idea what Leisure and Culture Dundee have planned for their facilities, what is going to open, what water time will be available, and heaven preserve us if the pool hire costs go up.

“However, in the short term, we are getting a fair number of our swimmers swim time outdoors at Willowgate Activity Centre in Perth, since outdoor swimming was permitted.

“It is fantastic to see how much the swimmers realise how much they have missed their swimming and the pleasure they are getting.

“However the weather will deteriorate, so this will curtail as we go into winter.

“On a really positive note, Scottish Swimming announced their national performance squads for this new season, and we have our largest quota of selected swimmers for some years.

“These squads range from 11-14 year olds for the District Regional Programme through the pathway to the elite in Senior Gold Squad.

“I am particularly pleased with the young swimmers selected in the Midland District covering Angus, Dundee, Perth and Kinross.”