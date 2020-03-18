Dundee church offers ‘befriending service’ for vulnerable during Covid-19 crisis

Camperdown and Lochee Ministry will be offering a telephone befriending service during the coronavirus emergency.

Rev Roderick Grahame said: “For those who are isolated, elderly or vulnerable and would like a weekly phone call and chat, those who need assistance with collecting shopping or prescriptions, and those who would welcome spiritual support.”

Those who wish to use the serivce should telephone 07123 456789 or email: RGrahame@churchofscotland.org.uk.

Camperdown Church will also be open on Sundays at 11am and on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12noon for prayer, Rev Grahame said.

