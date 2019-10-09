Dundee church makes cash donation to primary school kids towards playtime snacks

A church congregation donated their harvest collection to their local primary school to go towards playtime snacks for pupils.

Those who attend Downfield Mains Church, Haldane Street, donated the £560 collected at their harvest service to Downfield Primary School.

The school’s head teacher Karen Emmett said the money will be used towards breakfast snacks and play pieces for children who do not have them each day.

She said: “We have food stations in the school which allow children who need access to fruit and healthy snacks the opportunity to be fed to help them be ready to learn each day.

“The children know to use them responsibly and not to take anything if they do not need it to ensure those who haven’t got something always have a snack.”

She thanked the church for their kind donation.

Keith Brown, an elder at the church, said the idea came from one of the other elders in the church who suggested that many parents were struggling with the rise in breakfast club fees.

Congregation members decided to hold the collection instead of traditional flower giving for harvest celebration.