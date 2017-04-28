A Dundee church is to show a film for the first time in what is hoped will become a weekly event.

Coldside Church in Main Street will be screening From Scotland With Love — a film by award-winning director Virginia Heath — at its first event on Tuesday May 16.

The 75-minute film explores themes of love, loss, resistance, migration, work and play.

A statement from Faith in Community, Dundee, said: “Coldside Church will be showing a film on May 16.

“This will be free and it is hoped to gather some insight from the community about shaping a community cinema with the hope of starting a weekly film showing.

“The film is open to all and the building is wheelchair accessible.”

The showing starts at 1pm and light refreshments will be provided to those attending.

More information can be obtained about the plans by emailing nadiataylor@virginmedia.com or by phoning 01382 911788.