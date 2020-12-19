It’s now just six days until Santa Claus comes to town.

Most of us will be prepared and have our presents purchased (or at least know what we are getting our loved ones).

One local businessman has even dressed up like the Grinch to deliver gifts to local children.

However, some people do like to leave things rather late.

Are you in need of a last-minute Christmas gift idea in Dundee?

Then look no further, as we show you some affordable options, available in some of our superb city stores…

Item: Hand-painted jute shopping bag, by Empyrean UK

From: Dundee Design Project, Unit 30, Wellgate Centre

Price: £14

© Supplied by Dundee Design Store

Fiona Peel, manager and director of Dundee Design Project: “This is just one of a range of unique hand-painted jute bags by Empyrean UK, exclusive to Dundee Design Project.

“As a gift, it would be ideal in that it can be used to put other, smaller gifts inside.

“Dundee Design Project C.I.C. is a social enterprise set up to showcase and sell the work of local artists, writers, and makers, we also have a range of art and craft materials which have been donated or salvaged from discarded charity shop stock.

“Covid-19 has had a major impact on our business, not just with the reduced footfall. We had just started running and hosting workshops when the lockdown kicked in, and now with the restrictions in place, a major part of our income disappeared overnight.

“Our website is www.dundeedesignproject.com where you can find additional information about the project.”

As well as the website above, you can also telephone the store on 01382 206 992.

Item: Dundee Prints, by Paints Pylons

From: Quirky Coo, 28 Union Street

Price: £12-per-print

© Supplied by David Blair, Quirky Coo

Dave Blair, who co-owns the store with Viv Hamilton, said: “Quirky Coo is a gift and card shop located in Union Street. We love to stock local products and these prints are proving to be very popular, giving a welcome splash of colour to some familiar scenes.

“Although it’s been a tough year, we’ve had great support from our customers and have welcomed lots of new faces to the shop.

“We hope everyone can enjoy Christmas and look forward to happier and busier times in 2021.”

The shop can be contacted at quirkycoo@gmail.com or by telephone on 01382 690 100

Item: Highland Cow decorative doorstop

From: British Heart Foundation, Unit 12, Wellgate Centre

Price : £12.99

© The British Heart Foundation.

Angela Morrison, manager of the British Heart Foundation (BHF) shop, said: “The coronavirus crisis has had a devastating impact on the BHF’s income, leading to a potential £50 million cut in research funding and the delay of important scientific breakthroughs.

“We’re now asking the local community to continue to support us by donating good quality items that they have been clearing out while at home.

“Located in the Wellgate Centre, the store offers a wide range of goods such as beds, wardrobes, sofas and homeware accessories, and every penny raised from BHF shops and stores helps fund life-saving heart research to beat heartbreak forever.”

The Dundee Wellgate store can be contacted on 01382 281644

Item: Fun Prints For Presents: Star Wars-themed print

From: Dock Street Studios, 9-10 Dock Street

Price: From £15

© Supplied by Dock Street Studios

Owner Sara Campbell said: “Dock Street Studios showcases many artists’ and makers’ products along with many other unusual gifts and furnishings.

“Covid-19 restrictions have meant we have seen a massive drop in visitors and shoppers to the city, we have been so grateful for local folk who have supported us through a tricky year.

“Without them, things would be very different. Each pound spent with us supports the great creative community we have here in Dundee.”

The studio can be contacted online or on 01382 767 747

Item: Yankee Candle Medium Jar, All is Bright fragrance

From: Keillers China Shop, 64 Seagate

Price: £15

Owner of Keillers China Shop, David Farry, said: “We are offering this candle with 25% off the RRP of £19.99, and it has a burn time of 90 hours.

“The pandemic has made trade very difficult. We have been lucky we have online and been able to continue selling that way.

“But, footfall is understandably greatly reduced. I think it’s all just important we are safe and well over Christmas and we are all being careful, for each other’s sake.”

You can contact the store online or call 01382 221 995

Item: Individually-made pottery jug, by Rupert Blamire

From: Maisie and Mac, 2 High Street

Price: £18

© Supplied by Maisie and Mac

Maisie and Mac owner Alison Strachan said: “This individually made pottery jug is part of a range of lovely pieces we stock from maker Rupert Blamire.

“It comes boxed making it an ideal gift.

“Because so many people are still working from home and people are generally not visiting the city for weekends away we have noticed a significant drop in footfall due to Covid-19. Having said that, it is evident that those customers who are fans of the shop have made huge efforts to support us and to shop local recently!”

You can visit the Maisie and Mac website or call the store on 01382 201786

Item: Personalised Filled Christmas Eve Box

From: Little Gem Moments

Price: £16

© Supplied by Little Gem Moments

Owner, Gemma Kid, said: “Our personalised, filled Christmas Eve boxes always prove hugely popular each year. Filled with a selection of goodies, including a fully personalised letter from Santa, sweet cones, a Santa key, plus much more!

“My business is 99% online, although if it wasn’t for the current restrictions, I would have been attending some Christmas fares and markets.

“I am lucky enough to still have been able to trade online during lockdown, but it definitely impacted my business. For example, apart from Christmas decorations and gifts, our biggest sellers throughout the year have always been wedding gifts and teachers end of term gifts. Given the school closures and cancellations of many weddings, these gifts weren’t needed.

“People losing their jobs also means that they might not have the money to spend on things like gifts, the way they usually would.”

You can visit the Little Gem Moments Facebook page for more information

Item: Crescent Tealight Holder

From: Little Thistle Gift Shop, Unit L28, Overgate Centre

Price: £19.95

© Supplied by Little Thistle Gift

Hannah Murdoch, store manager, said: “At Little Thistle, we pride ourselves on providing a unique range of gifts and cards, sourced from around Scotland. We also manufacture our own range of gifts including this tealight holder, made from reclaimed oak whisky barrel and acrylic, bringing a lovely season feel to your home.

“It has been a very difficult year with footfall in the centre being severely affected, but our lovely customers have been very supportive, shopping with us online if not able to visit in-store.

“Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and all the best for 2021.”

The Little Thistle Gift Shop website has more information, or call the store on 01382 322007

