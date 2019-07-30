Dundee Christmas fun day in July raises thousands of pounds for charity

A family fun day for local charities has raised more than £3,000.

The Christmas in July event, organised by Kelly Kyle and Elaine Woods, took place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Santa Claus made an appearance and youngsters were able to have their picture taken with him. Children also had the chance to have their nails painted.

The event was held in aid of MND Scotland, young cancer patient Ruby Stewart and local charity Help for Kids.

The Makaton Choir also performed at the event, singing some songs from the movie Frozen.

The event was sponsored by Kelly Kyle Fitness, Heal n’ Toes and DoubleTree by Hilton which supplied the venue and the afternoon tea.

Elaine said: “The event went really well. There were a few hundred people there. The focus was on children and the community came together.

“To make that amount of money was great. We had a toy appeal for Help for Kids and received about 100 donations.

“The Hilton was so good. We had a cake and candy stall, the kids had their faces made up and their hair done.”