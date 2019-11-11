Dundee chippy’s suppers are super as takeaway scoops top award

A Dundee chippy has scooped a top prize thanks to its customers.

De Niro’s fish and ship shop was nominated for the Good Food Award 2020 and received a winner’s certificate after a deluge of support from fans.

Siblings Rita and Ronnie Davidson own the Macalpine Road chippy and are overwhelmed by their success.

Rita said: “This has come right out of the blue.

“We were notified in June that we had been shortlisted and they must have been looking at our reviews after that on our Facebook page.

“I did not expect it, but I have no complaints.”

She added: “There was a place on our page for people to vote and our customers have done that, so we’d like to thank them.

“We opened in 2008 and it’s the first thing we have ever been involved in and won.

“We sell Icelandic haddock in our suppers and they go down a storm.”