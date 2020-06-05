Dundee children encouraged to get into science during the coronavirus lockdown

Dundee scientists are looking to get kids excited about science during the coronavirus lockdown.

Researchers from Dundee University’s school of life sciences are taking over Dundee Science Centre’s home learning programme next week to highlight the “superhero powers” of microbes.

The team will be sharing the amazing world of life through the microscope with fun activities such as a scavenger hunt, yeast races, creative challenges and games.

Using playdough and recycled materials, youngsters will also be challenged to design their own microbe and decide on its role, its name and how it will protect itself.

Carlene Cura, development and fundraising advisor at Dundee Science Centre said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome this brilliant group of local scientists into our home learning programme.

“Dundee is fortunate to have a vibrant scientific community where, together, we can share the fascinating and important work going on locally and bring that directly into the homes of families trying to keep their children engaged at this tricky time.

“Let’s face it, we all love a superhero and can’t wait to see what our home learners make of microbes week.”

It is hoped the week of home learning activities, which begins on Monday, June 8, will help give families something to do during the lockdown, and learn more about science while trying to win prizes from the science centre.

Nicola Stanley-Wall, professor of microbiology at the University of Dundee, said: “It’s been a great pleasure to work with members of the Dundee Science Centre team to create these resources.

“As a parent of an energetic child in primary five, I know only too well how important it is to have accessible resources to help with home schooling.”

Microbiologist Diana Gudynaite added: “Microbes are everywhere, and the oldest living organisms on Earth.

“Today, we study how they behave and interact with the environment so we can use them to benefit us in everyday life.

“We are also passionate about finding ways to protect ourselves from harmful microbes.

“By sharing our activities, we hope to showcase the diversity of the many fascinating microbes around us and inspire youngsters to find out more.”

Families can download interactive science activities, videos, worksheets, challenges and weekly competitions from www.dundeesciencecentre.org.uk