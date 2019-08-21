Dundee childminder sets up unique project, hiding books for children to find

A childminder has launched a unique project in a bid to get more kids reading books.

Lori Brannan has set up Find a Book, which sees locals encouraged to find, read and then re-hide books which have been hidden around the city.

The books are aimed at youngsters from nursery age all the way up to seven and have been hidden in various areas around Dundee.

So far books have been hidden in Emmock Woods, South Road Park and up at the Swannie Ponds plus other locations.

© Supplied

But they are all in areas which are easy to find for any of the youngsters who are on the look-out.

Lori, 32, said: “I think it’s a great idea and we only started this week.

“The more books that we get the more we can do with it and keep it going. It’s getting children off the iPad, getting them out and about exploring.

“They get to hide it again for someone else and it’s almost like a little adventure for them. It’s a parent interaction as well and getting that parent partnership with the kid, sitting down and reading the book.

“It’s just really a little something different, everyone seems quite keen on the idea. I think we have hidden about 10 just within this week.

“I’m out and about everyday with the kids. I’ve only got so many books as well, I did have go buy some. If people could hand in books we could keep it going.

“If everybody gets behind it, it can continue and go on for as long as it can. It has been a great response so far for just getting started.

“I think all the books that we have had out so far have been found and parents have sent in pictures of it after they have collected them.”

Parents are getting into the swing of things, with one already having re-hidden a book in Baxter Park.

© DC Thomson

Lori said: “It will be nice to see if it’s found again.

“The books are in zip lock bags which will hopefully be watertight.”

Lori also includes a note in the bag to anyone who comes across it which says she hopes they enjoy the book as well as asking for a photo of the cover, or a photo of the person who found it, to be sent to her Facebook page before it’s re-hidden.

© Supplied

She added: “I just think it’s good for the community, there’s not a lot for kids in Dundee to do to keep them physically active other than the soft play.

“It was just really something a bit different for the children that doesn’t cost money for the parents.

“As a mother myself and a childminder I am always looking for things to do for the children.

“I’m just happy to be able to give something to the community.”

It’s not the first time Lori has created a project for kids.

Children she looks after have previously created their own fairy drawings to be hung around trees in the local community.

And, as revealed last week in the Tele, the idea of hiding gifts for others to find then hide themselves has been explored by Karen Mitchell, who paints rocks with band logos and hides them across Dundee and further beyond.

Anyone who is willing to donate some books to the Find a Book project can contact Lori on her business Facebook page, Lori Brannan-Childminding Services.