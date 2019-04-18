Dundee chef jailed for selling cannabis-infused chocolate treats

A chef who used his skills to produce cannabis infused sweets, chocolate bars and chocolate apples from his home kitchen was today behind bars.

William Walker is a “well regarded” chef based in Dundee – but behind closed doors was creating drug infused “edibles” to sell through a burgeoning social media marketplace using apps like Snapchat and Instagram.

Officers acting on a tip-off raided Walker’s home – which he shares with his partner and school age son – and found a cache of cannabis growing equipment as well as ready-to-eat examples of his cannabis confectionery.

They included sweets, bars of chocolate – and even two drug infused chocolate apples.

In a comic twist during the raid a postman turned up at the door to deliver a consignment of chocolate moulds for use in his operation.

Cops also found stickers bearing the moniker “Smokey McPot” – a reference to cult stoner comedy Dude, Where’s My Car?, the 2000 movie starring Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott.

It is thought Walker was using the stickers as branding on his products for sale online.

As well as a selection of finished sweets and infused chocolate bars, containers of cannabis butter which was to be used to make more finished product was also found.

Fiscal depute Nicola Gillespie told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Cannabis was being used as an ingredient to be infused in to foods to make edible substances.

“There is an emerging market on social media with prices varying enormously.

“Single sweets sell for one to two pounds with bars of chocolate from around £15.

“Around 749 grams of waxy yellow substances containing THC – which gives a high similar to smoking the drug – was found.

“This was essentially cannabis butter.

“The product looke to be pure and is assessed as more likely to be used as an ingredient in cannabis infused products.

“A total of 34 sweets were also recovered as well as five bars of chocolate and two chocolate apple type products.

“Cultivation equipment was also recovered in the property indicating the cultivation of cannabis.”

Walker, 30, of Bruce Street, Dundee, pleaded guilty on indictment to producing and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker Smith said: “He has a previous conviction for the cultivation of cannabis but he has never before served a custodial sentence.

“We are talking about a few THC infused chocolate products.

“His 13-year-old son was living at the address but was to some extent shielded from the offence.”

“He appreciates that this could well result in a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until next month for social work background reports and remanded Walker in custody meantime.