Dundee charity’s stock destroyed following weekend of torrential downpours and flooding

A charity has been left counting the cost after torrential rain flooded its premises.

The weather caused misery for many this weekend with heavy downpours causing localised flooding in Dundee and the surrounding area.

One charity, which supplies items like cots, bedding and toys to families in need, has been left shell-shocked after its stock was destroyed by flooding in its warehouse.

The Lochee Community Group had been storing their stock in the former Levi’s factory on Kilspindie Road which began to flood on Saturday evening.

Ann Walker, who manages the group, said on social media that more than a third of the stock was damaged beyond repair, with much of the rest of it suffering some sort of damage.

Volunteers rushed to save what they could as well as attempt to get rid of the hundreds of gallons of water in the premises.

However, their work was all in vain as further downpours caused the premises to continue flooding into Sunday.

Local people have since volunteered to have a go at cleaning what they can of the stock, including using antibacterial liquid on bedding and toys.

A further clean-up operation was under way at the factory last night, with local firm Carpet Cleaners lending machinery to help displace the water.

Elsewhere, the deluge of water made several roads impassible, with police forced to close the A92 Dundee to Arbroath dual carriageway overnight on Saturday between Ethiebeaton and Muirdrum due to severe flooding. The road continued to be waterlogged well into Sunday afternoon.

Carnoustie was among the worst-hit areas, with a number of roads flooded from Friday.

Meanwhile rail users had to battle with delays on the Dundee- Edinburgh route. Passengers aboard the 11.09pm service from Edinburgh to Dundee didn’t arrive in the city until 1.40am due to signal failures and a 5mph speed limit on parts of the line.

Gray Street in Broughty Ferry was flooded by Friday afternoon, with an image sent in by Tele reader Harry Dye showing the water level on the street rising above the pavement.

Dundee United cancelled a planned open day on Sunday and Celebration in the Park at Baxter Park was also called off due to the weather.

The worst of the rain appears to be over, with the Met Office forecast showing cloudy skies with spells of light showers through much of the week.