Dundee charity worker cleared of allegations he set fire to minibus

A former volunteer of a city centre charity has been cleared of setting fire to one of their minibuses.

Brian McDonald, of Fountainbleau Drive, stood trial accused of setting fire to the vehicle at The Inclusion Group, Meadowside, on November 25 2017.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The 52-year-old denied setting fire to the vehicle, causing the fire to spread to another vehicle which allegedly caused extensive damage to both.

Jurors at the city’s sheriff court returned a not proven verdict.