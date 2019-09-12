Thursday, September 12th 2019 Show Links
Dundee charity worker cleared of allegations he set fire to minibus

by Ciaran Shanks
September 12, 2019, 3:10 pm Updated: September 12, 2019, 3:12 pm
© GoogleThe Inclusion Group's headquarters in Albert Square.
A former volunteer of a city centre charity has been cleared of setting fire to one of their minibuses.

Brian McDonald, of Fountainbleau Drive, stood trial accused of setting fire to the vehicle at The Inclusion Group, Meadowside, on November 25 2017.

The 52-year-old denied setting fire to the vehicle, causing the fire to spread to another vehicle which allegedly caused extensive damage to both.

Jurors at the city’s sheriff court returned a not proven verdict.

