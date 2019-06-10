Dundee charity which aims to make voices of older women heard launches website

A Dundee charity that aims to make sure the voices of older women are heard is launching their new website.

Feisty Women, who recently launched, is seeking justice for age and sex discrimination experienced by fifties-born women.

The group have started the legal process to test the effectiveness of equalities legislation by challenging the lawfulness of 2011 changes to the state pension.

Chair and co-founder, Ann Porter said: “Our interest is not the restoration of state pension age for women or transitional arrangements, but financial redress on the grounds of indirect discrimination and a potential breach of contract.”

Anne Rendall, co-founder of the charity said: “Changes to state pension age for women have created a unique legal situation. We know women over the age of 60 have experienced sex discrimination and economic injustice all their lives.

“Yet there appears to be no straightforward route to justice. Pension injustice appears to fall between different areas of law. For this reason, our legal representatives describe this as a ‘case of interest’ because there will be lessons to be learned. If in the end, women over the age of 60 have no real access to justice.

The group’s website is www.feistywomen.co.uk and they are encouraging supporters to visit to register their interest.