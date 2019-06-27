Dundee charity to deliver record number of meals to vulnerable city kids over summer

A city charity is preparing to deliver a record number of meals to vulnerable Dundee youngsters over the summer holidays.

Dundee Bairns, which provides meals to children in areas of multiple deprivation in Dundee during school holidays, will provide 6,000 breakfasts and more than 21,000 lunches to city kids over the next six weeks.

The programme – formerly the Fun and Food Programme – was set up in 2016 by former Dundee City Council chief executive David Dorward, who wanted to start a school holiday meals service in the city.

David said: “The programme goes from strength to strength and this summer holiday we will be providing 27,413 breakfasts and lunches.

“As in the past we will be going out to community centres, churches, schools and picnics in the park distributing free meals where they are most needed.

“We will be distributing more free meals than ever this summer.

“We will be all over Dundee covering most areas including Fintry, Whitfield, Ardler, Coldside and Menzieshill.”

He said that no food was to be wasted, even if not all meals are taken up at the centres.

He said: “We have a zero waste policy and any meals that we don’t use will go to the city’s foodbanks at the end of every day.

“So they will all go to very good use.”

The total cost of meals to be handed out this summer is estimated to be between £115,000 and £120,000.

David said: “We continue to be funded by DC Thomson’s Northwood Trust, Dundee City Council and Radio Tay.

“I will be hands on along with very many other volunteer drivers and distributors.

“I’m also very grateful to Tayside Contracts school meal staff, who willingly come along in the holiday period to make up the meals the evening before, ready for distribution the following morning.”

The programme was piloted in Lochee in April 2016 as the Fun and Food Programme, when 400 meals were provided.

More than 100,000 meals have since been delivered across the city.

The charity also won an Evening Telegraph Community Spirit Award for Health and Wellbeing in 2017.