Dundee charity thanks public for support during recent summer campaign

A charity has thanked the people of Dundee for their support during a recent summer campaign.

Breakthrough helps young people from secondary schools around the city by linking them up with carefully selected and trained volunteers from companies across the region.

During the holidays, the charity launched a two-week summer activity programme named Breakthrough Big Summer Breakout, which proved a big success.

Jenny Paterson, Breakthrough’s CEO, has now been inspired to write an open letter to the people of Dundee.

It stated: “I wanted to take the opportunity to say ‘thank you’ properly and publicly to those of you in Dundee who have gone above and beyond to support us.

“We’re now at the other side of ‘Breakout’ and I’m delighted to say we made it.

“Not only was the weather largely very kind to us but almost 70 of our young people had the chance to try brilliant activities, take on new challenges and make friends from across the city.”

Jenny added: “There are a number of people and organisations that we are incredibly grateful to and without whom it wouldn’t have been such a success.

“Firstly to the Active Schools team at Leisure and Culture Dundee who organised pitch ‘n’ putt, lots of team building activities and emergency ice skating to avoid the rain.”

Food donors for the activities came from local organisations including Dundee Bairns, which provided packed lunches.

Participants also enjoyed burgers supplied by Scott Brothers, rolls from Tesco Riverside and Bayne’s Bakery, as well as over 300 packets of crisps from Mackies of Scotland.

Jenny said: “I must give a big shout out to Team Breakthrough, who were exceptional.

“Each of us stepped out of our comfort zones at various points during Breakout and, whilst we were all completely knackered, we were also really sad to see it come to an end.

“Needless to say we’re already thinking about how we can make it bigger and better next year.”

As part of Breakthrough’s work, volunteers are matched with young people and one-to-one sessions take place in schools for an hour a week.

To find out more about the charity and its work, visit www.breakthroughdundee.co.uk.