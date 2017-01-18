A Dundee charity is helping educate children on the true meaning of Islam.

Taught By Muhammad has given educational presentations to 1,200 secondary school pupils during a two-year period in an attempt to address misconceptions pupils may have about Islam.

The charity, which carries out a range of charitable efforts across Dundee, has visited Harris Academy, Morgan Academy and Craigie High to help give teenagers a better understanding.

Rizwan Rafik, project coordinator of Taught By Muhammad, said he and fellow coordinator Jennifer Mabrouk sometimes find pupils initially link Islam with things like terrorism but the majority say they have a better understanding of the religion following the presentation.

Using feedback forms, Rizwan and his colleagues are able to ascertain 98% of students have an enhanced knowledge of Islam and the lives of Muslims living locally.

He said: “It’s about breaking down barriers. The presentations always seem to go well. We’ve spoken with between 1,100 and 1,200 students over the years and 98% say their understanding of Islam and Muslims has improved after we speak with them.”

Rizwan continued: “When we first go in, we ask kids to write down what they think when they hear the word Muslim. Often people write things like ‘terrorist’ or ‘Isis’. If someone sits and watches TV all day, they will only get one side of the picture.

“We see it as our duty to tell people what Islam is really about but also about who we are, what we do, and how pupils can be involved with Taught By Muhammad.

“And the good thing about being open and honest is that 98% of people say they understand the true meaning of Islam after the presentations.”