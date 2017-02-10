A Dundee charity which supports women involved in the sex trade is expanding amid an increase in the number of people seeking its help.

Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre (WRASAC) Dundee and Angus recently expanded its office premises to be utilised by its Vice Versa services.

Vice Versa is a support group run by the centre for women who have been, or are, involved in sexual exploitation or prostitution.

Sinead Daly, the manager of Vice Versa, said the facilities the group had were becoming inadequate due to the increase, which saw a record high of 80 women seeking support from the group in 2016.

She said: “In our current building we were extremely squashed and we have a growing demand for our services which meant we had to look at securing extra space.

“We are hoping the expansion will help us deliver our street outreach programme in Dundee.”

Sinead added that the centre is taking on a new batch of volunteers and students for the service, and that the new space was essential to being able to deliver their support programmes, including work in local schools.

WRASAC also recently launched a group dedicated to supporting men and women between the ages of 11 and 18.

Sinead said the new premises would help them provide a suitable space for the new programme. As part of the expansion, the centre has launched a fundraising campaign in order to furnish the rooms with desks, tables and also upgrade the electrical wiring.

People wishing to support the group can visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sinead-daly or contact the centre.