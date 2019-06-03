Dundee charity Signpost receives £900 donation from fellow non-profit organisation

Dundee-based Signpost International has been given almost £1,000 by a fellow charity.

The organisation, based in Whitfield, received £900 from Common Grounds, which raises funds for self-help projects, mainly in Africa.

Signpost’s communications officer Peter McEleny had the opportunity to explain about the work it does at a Common Grounds project lunch.

He said: “We are extremely grateful to Common Grounds for their support and it was lovely being able to join them at their project lunch and to see the excitement of their volunteers about the work we are involved in.”

Anne Milburn, from Common Grounds, said: “It was wonderful getting to hear about the work of Signpost International out in Uganda and what the money we have raised is going towards.”