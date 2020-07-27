Dundee charity says the number of young people seeking mental health support during lockdown has soared

The number of youths reaching out for help after experiencing suicidal thoughts has soared during lockdown, according to one Dundee charity.

Feeling Strong has noted a significant increase in young people seeking support for matters of a more serious nature – often suicidal thoughts.

And there has been a tripling in the number of people accessing and downloading self-help mental health guides from Feeling Strong’s website during lockdown.

Brook Marshall, the organisation’s chief executive officer, said: “The main reasons people are getting in touch are active and passive suicidal ideation, dark thoughts and ruminating – they feel trapped in a pattern of being unable to escape and are in a spiral.

“Normally we would deal with much less severe issues than this, things like moods, access to services, social clubs and making friends.

“Lockdown has hit vulnerable people hard, escalated their situations and made already difficult cases even more complex.”

Brook said the social restrictions of lockdown have taken their toll on young people, as well as a loss in routine, the closure of clubs or hobby groups and even every day activities such as shopping for food.

And he said a loss of access to green spaces and reduced outdoor time has also had an impact on many people, resulting in a “vicious circle” of lack of motivation to go outside.

However it is not just young people who have seen their mental health deteriorate during lockdown in Dundee – people of all ages have been affected.

Across Tayside, police were called to 17 more suicide, attempted suicide and self-harm related incidents in the month of April this year, compared to April in 2019.

These figures, obtained by a freedom of information request, also show a small increase in incidents of the same nature in the months of March and May, both of which were up by two when compared to the same month last year.

But figures present only a fraction of mental health issues stemming from lockdown, according to Dr Drew Walker, director of public health at NHS Tayside.

Dr Walker says the “hidden” impact is currently only present in people’s homes as many are not seeking out services, and recently warned colleagues on the NHS Tayside board that even people who did not have a problem prior to lockdown could need help.

He said: “We know that there are many things that can affect peoples’ mental health and wellbeing which may have intensified and been exacerbated by Covid-19.

“Symptoms of anxiety increased in the wider population and, while these have now reduced somewhat, there is likely to be a proportion of people who may continue to experience significant anxiety and require treatment.”

Improving mental health services in Tayside

NHS Tayside – like all mental health providers – was forced to move many of its services to phone and online support during lockdown and is preparing for an increase in demand for mental health services as restrictions ease.

However the health body also faces the added uphill struggle to improve mental health services under the watchful eye of the Scottish Government after a damning report in February called for action.

The independent report identified 51 areas requiring improvement, after a 16-month investigation into mental healthcare provided by NHS Tayside and its Integration Joint Boards uncovered a catalogue of problems with trust and support.

Chairman of the inquiry, Dr David Strang, a former prison inspector and Chief Constable of Lothian and Borders Police, said a “breakdown in trust” had led to poor service, treatment, patient care and outcomes.

He called for a “fundamental redesign” of mental health services following long-standing problems and the implementation of a long-term mental health strategy moving forward.

Although action was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, work has been taking place to introduce these recommendations.

Kate Bell, NHS Tayside Interim Director of Mental Health, said there has been an increase in the provision of online training on mental health and suicide prevention for staff in NHS Tayside and partner organisations.

And that a ‘Listen, Learn, Change’ action plan has been created to implement the recommendations of the inquiry.

Included in this plan is a project to review Community Mental Health and Crisis Care and Home Treatment.

Ms Bell said: “The project aims to design a whole system pathway that explores the input from NHS24, GP/Primary Care and community services to ensure that people in crisis can access services when they need them.

“This project will seek to co-create a system-wide model building the Community Mental Health and Crisis Care and Home Treatment pathway and reaffirms the commitment to provide intensive support at home or in a community setting.”

She added: “This joint working will place people receiving mental health supports and services, their families, friends and carers at the centre of all future clinical and service models and any future changes to service re-configuration.”

While this redesign of the delivery of mental health services is unique to Dundee, the rise in people desperate for support with mental health issues during lockdown is a trend throughout the country.

Increased number of calls to Samaritans Scotland

Samaritans Scotland is currently receiving around 7,000 calls daily.

Rachel Cackett, the charity’s executive director, said: “This is a stressful time for all of us, but for some more than others.

“We’re all in it together but we’re not all in it equally. Some people have particularly high stresses and struggles.

“We provide a listening service for anyone who is struggling, including those in suicidal crisis, but you don’t have to be at that point to contact us.”

Rachel says that one in three calls made to the charity specifically mention Covid-19 but that “it is there” in all the calls, whether that be directly or indirectly with the knock on effect of the pandemic.

She said: “Many of the callers talk about the same pressure points which we are all facing in varying degrees; concerns over health, money, relationships, jobs, furlough, family health.

“Some people are anxious and more distressed than before lockdown and those who had pre-existing mental health issues have lost many of their coping mechanisms.

“Life is more restricted, we’ve lost connection with other people, some people are having trouble accessing services, meeting friends, hobby groups have stopped and so have sports – all those things make a big difference.”

The charity suspended all face-to-face support meetings during lockdown, therefore freeing up its army of volunteers to “step up” to the challenge of the increase in call volume.

Rachel added: “We were noticing early on that people were concerned about health, their family’s health and being separated from them, particularly if a family member was vulnerable.

“But now we’re starting to see it move on towards financial pressures and rising tension within households where everyone is together.”

A newly designed app has been introduced by the charity, available for free directly from Samaritans Scotland, which allows people to track their moods, recognise triggers, and provides helpful tips and exercises to suit individual’s mental health needs.

Anyone can contact Samaritans for free, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on phone bills. Or email jo@samaritans.org

An app developed in Dundee called, Suicide? Help! is also available for free download on iOS app store or Google Play store. It contains contact details of local and national organisations, information about suicide, a guide to helping those in distress and a template for creating a safety plan.

And Tayside Suicide Help website can be found at www.suicidehelp.co.uk

If you need someone to speak to about mental health, depression or suicidal thoughts, there are a number of organisations that can help: