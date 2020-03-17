Dundee charity launches online portal for senior groups amid coronavirus outbreak

A charitable organisation based in Dundee is launching an online portal for its senior groups amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting this afternoon, Dundee FC in the Community Trust will provide quizzes, memorabilia and footage of old matches via its website.

We are pleased to announce that our online portal has been launched. This allows our community participants to enjoy some parts of their programmes that they attend whilst staying at home. The portal will be updated weekly #Together 💙https://t.co/kNALPuXfbi — Dundee FC Community Trust (@DundeeFCCT) March 17, 2020

A statement posted on the charity’s Facebook page last week confirmed that they would be suspending all community programmes until further notice.

And now, the group are stepping up their efforts to ensure that participants are kept occupied over the next few weeks.

Greg Fenton, DFC community manager, said: “Because of all community programmes being suspended we thought, ‘how else can we engage with these participants?’

“The online portal will be launched this afternoon and will include quizzes, Dundee FC matches and more. It will be similar to what we do in our normal sessions.

“The thing is, it is going to get incredibly boring being stuck indoors so we will be doing our best to keep people entertained.

“We’ll be making sure everything is updated weekly, with new and unique content until we are able to get back to normal.

“A lot of our participants use the internet; they contact us through email and access our social media pages so hopefully this will serve a purpose for them.”

The portal can be accessed at this link.

