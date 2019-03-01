Dundee charity lauds ‘great response’ to food appeal but says supplies remain low

A charity boss has thanked Dundonians for answering a call to help feed the city’s poor – but warned the situation is only going to get worse.

The Eagles Wings Trust launched an emergency appeal for food parcels after high demand left the group desperately low on supplies.

Charity co-ordinator Mike Cordiner said there had been a “great response” to the appeal but warned supplies were a constant source of concern.

He said: “It can happen from time to time that we need urgent donations of items, particularly items such as tinned foods, pasta pots and cup-a-soups.

“There has already been a great response from the public but I would say it has definitely become more of a problem in recent years with benefit sanctions.

“This has left many people struggling financially.”

Mike previously said the Universal Credit system was “unsustainable” and added that the situation has “got worse” since its introduction.

He added: “More people coming to our drop-in events are highlighting issues with Universal Credit. The situation has got worse.

“This isn’t the first time we have appealed for donations of food parcels.

“We work in conjunction with other organisations including Dundee Foodbank. It very kindly offered us some assistance during our recent appeal for food parcels.

“We also work with the Cairn Centre and the Steeple Church among others.

“Since we were established in 2000 there has definitely been an improvement in local organisations working together.”

Anyone wanting to visit the Eagles Wings Trust can attend drop-in events at the Douglas Street premises between noon-2pm.

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesman said: “Universal Credit is a force for good and more than 1.6 million people are receiving the benefit successfully. People can access 100% advance payments from day one and secure additional support through budgeting advice.

“The latest statistics show that fewer than 3% of Universal Credit claimants have a sanction and they’re only used when people don’t fulfil their agreed commitments to look for work.”