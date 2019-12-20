Dundee charity hopeful for its future after ‘touch and go’ year

A charity which was on the brink of closing down is hopeful it has put its worst days behind it with 2020 approaching.

Spectrum Dundee, which supports around 45 families who have children with an Autistic Spectrum Disorder, is hoping to make changes in the new year.

Earlier this year the charity announced it was facing the possibility of closure after a £10,000 fundraiser failed to reach its desired target.

Speaking ahead of the end of the year, chairwoman Kirsty Anderson said the charity was still taking things month-to-month.

She said: “We have had lots of small pots of money that has helped us keep going.

“Camperdown Elm has got us as their charity of the year, they’ve been doing ongoing things.”

Kirsty said there had been lots of support from other local trusts including the Santa Biker Toy Run, which raised several hundred pounds to go towards Christmas presents for the children, as well as Asda Kirkton.

She said: “It’s still touch and go, its not amazing but we have managed to survive. I’m not saying we are in the clear but we have had lots of support from local companies.

“We don’t really want it to be an option to have to close. Lori Clark, charity manager, has been working really hard to try and make sure all our funding and things are in place.

“I would say the staff that have been working have done an amazing job. Lori and the team have done brilliantly over the last few months, really changing things in the club. Really pleased that we have managed to keep everything going over the past year.

She said although staffing has been a concern they currently have volunteers in including linking up with the local collage to host an apprentice.

Kirsty added: “Going forward hopefully in the New Year we can start to make big changes. I would be hoping that we could help support more children as well.

“That would be the most ideal position, that we could help support more children in Dundee.”

The charity is having its Christmas party tonight at its Claverhouse Road base, where there will be a magician to entertain the children.