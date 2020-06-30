Dundee charity hands out ‘kindness bags’ to those experiencing pregnancy loss during the lockdown

A Dundee charity has been handing out bags of kindness to women who have experienced miscarriages and abortions during the coronavirus lockdown.

Alternatives Dundee, a counselling and support service for those going through any form of pregnancy loss, has made up more than 100 packs, filled with cosy socks, activity books and snacks for both patients and hospital staff.

Rachel Macdonald, centre manager of Alternatives Dundee, said: “This has been the best project ever, it has been really nice to be able to do something for people.

“We made up these bags for patients who have experience a miscarriage or an abortion during the lockdown because we know a lot of people are having to attend appointments on their own just now.

“We thought, ‘what can we do to show some kindness?’, and that’s when we decided to make up these bags.

“The bags are filled with cosy socks to walk around in, bottles of water, snacks, activity books to help take people’s minds off things, something for them to read, stress balls to squeeze, pens, pencils and some Lush products we had donated.”

Alternatives is a counselling services for people who experience pregnancy loss and gives support to women who are going through a termination, and women who have had a miscarriage or a stillbirth.

Their services have continued despite restrictions, however they have had to be significantly altered.

Rachel added: “We have had to move to doing telephone and web chat appointments during the lockdown.

“It has been a huge adjustment, but folk are able to get through to us pretty quickly at the moment, and they don’t have to come into a strange building or meet someone face-to-face for the first time, so it has actually been working pretty well.

“We want to show a little bit of compassion and let people know we do care about what they are going through right now.

“Their own story really matters.”

The charity has also handed out 20 bags to staff at Ninewells Hospital to say thank you for their efforts during the pandemic.

Rachel continued: “There is not the normal human contact with patients and they are wearing masks as well so patients can’t see their facial expressions.

“It can’t be easy for a caring person to stand back when someone is in distress, so they need a well done and a bit of encouragement too.

“We have had some lovely feedback from staff for our kindness bags.”