A Dundee charity which specialises in youth and community-based projects has received a £1,000 donation.

The Grey Lodge Settlement in the Hilltown area received the boost from The Provincial Grand Royal Arch Chapter of Angus and Mearns Masonic lodge.

The donation will go towards funding summer activities for teenagers as part of a residential exchange programme between Dundee and Poland.

Alan Duncan, director of Grey Lodge, said: “We work in partnership with the lodge and it’s an absolutely vital partnership. They’ve dug us out of financial holes in the past with previous projects.

“We’re very appreciative of the lodge. I can’t stress that enough.”