Dundee charity gearing up to stop kids going hungry or cold this autumn

A leading Dundee children’s charity is gearing up to stop kids going cold or hungry this autumn.

Dundee Bairns is preparing to provide thousands of pupils with food parcels during the October break.

It forms part of the charity’s Fun and Food programme, to ensure children are fed and can take part in activities during school holidays.

Dundee Bairns has also secured funding to continue its Cosy Bairns project, launched last year to provide warm clothing to children in need.

Dundee Bairns co-ordinator Genna Miller said the group is now asking for applications for their October 2021 Fun and Food programme.

She said: “Dundee Bairns will be delivering our October Fun and Food Programme in the October school holidays.

“This will provide food and fun activities for children in areas of multiple deprivation over the October school holiday period.

“We will be launching this just eight weeks after our summer provision which saw around 21,000 meals delivered across 55 community projects. ”

Genna added: “The programme helps us to address food insecurity for children and families over the school holiday periods by providing cold packed lunches of sandwiches, wraps, salads and filled rolls along with a healthy snack and drink.

“Provision for children and families is so needed after the last 18 months of pandemic stress and general worry.

“We are delighted to see ‘normal’ activities beginning to resume – it’s so good to see children being active and having fun. ”

Cosy Bairns

More funding has come from two outside sources to help with the Cosy Bairns project.

It includes £15,000 from the People’s Postcode Lottery Trust and £2,000 from Dundee software company Waracle.

Applications for community groups to get involved in the Fun and Food programme can be made until September 22.

Contact dundeebairnscoordinator@gmail.com