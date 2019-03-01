Dundee charity for vulnerable folk desperate for permanent home

A Dundee charity dedicated to helping the city’s most vulnerable says it desperately needs a permanent new home amid growing pressure on its services.

Yusuf Youth Initiative (YYI), which runs flagship community outreach initiative Taught By Muhammad (TBM), has made an offer to buy NHS Tayside property Wedderburn House.

The move has been made as the charity currently rents multiple premises – including its main office on Dunsinane Avenue – meaning it may be asked to leave at short notice.

Wedderburn House, located on Edward Street, houses a community mental health team but the property has been for sale for a number of years.

Rizwan Rafik, pictured, operations manager at TBM, said: “If the move goes ahead, it will give the whole operation a huge boost. The space will allow us to grow and help even more people in the city.”

The organisation currently employs 31 full and part-time staff alongside an army of volunteers.