Dundee charity Food Train makes plea for volunteers as furlough scheme draws to close

A Dundee charity has issued a plea for more volunteers, with some supporters preparing to return to their regular jobs as the end of the furlough scheme draws near.

The Food Train, a shopping and befriending service for pensioners, received a surge in support from volunteers at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, with the UK Government’s furlough scheme coming to an end on October 31 and many having to return to work, the charity is now appealing for new volunteers in the region.

Food Train continues to meet massive demand, with the number of customers receiving weekly deliveries in Dundee 46% higher than this time last year.

The charity is currently supporting 309 people in the region.

Grant Simmonds, Food Train Regional Manager for Dundee, said: “The support we have had from our volunteers throughout the pandemic – and the response we have from people who could see the extra help we needed to meet the unprecedented demand we have seen – has been fantastic.

© Courtesy Food Train

“But, as many people who took the opportunity to help us while on furlough leave return to work as demand for our services remains high, we find ourselves in need of more people to both help with shopping for our customers’ orders and in delivering them.

“That’s why we’re encouraging anyone who can spare a few hours a week to get in-touch.

“It’s enjoyable, rewarding work and we have a great team spirit. The knowledge that your shopping is being taken care of and that someone will deliver it to you makes a real positive difference to the lives of older people throughout Dundee.”

Nationally, Food Train’s shopping service is currently supporting 3,118 customers every week, up from 1,905 at the beginning of the pandemic.

The numbers have surged because of older people shielding or taking greater steps to protect themselves from Covid-19.

May McRobb, of Riverside, Dundee, is among those supported by the charity.

She said: “I have lost confidence due to the pandemic and expect a second wave is coming. Food Train ensures my safety by bringing everything I need to me.”

To find out more about volunteering with Food Train, call 01382 810944 or go to www.thefoodtrain.co.uk/volunteer