Dundee charity Feeling Strong to launch new project helping young people gain skills for the workplace and further education

A youth mental health charity in Dundee is gearing up to launch their latest project which aims to help young people across the city learn new skills to support them into the workplace or further education.

Feeling Strong will launch ‘Live and Learn’ at the end of the month which will utilise art and sport to help provide the young people with new skills.

In addition, they will be given the opportunity to engage with older professional coaches who have an established career, on a one-to-one basis to help them work towards their career and learning goals.

Brook Marshall CEO of the charity said: “It’s now more important than ever to increase networks among young people, both professionally and socially.

“We also know that these can be daunting situations for young people, and wanted to deliver a project that bridges that gap in a relaxed and fun way.”

Cameron Aitken, Learning & Skills Coordinator, added: “The benefits of art and sport on our mental health and wellbeing are not to be underestimated, especially in our current climate.

“Not only that, but getting outdoors, meeting new people, and trying new things is something that young people haven’t been able to do this year!”

The charity will be working with various organisations across Dundee, including Malmaison for coaching sessions, and KM Skill School who will deliver an introductory session to football, aa well as Dundee Deaf Hub who will host art sessions.

For more information contact Feeling Strong at cameron.aitken@feelingstrong.co.uk.