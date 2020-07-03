Dundee charity dishes out pet food and sanitary products during lockdown

A Dundee charity has been handing out much-needed pet food and sanitary products to residents during the coronavirus lockdown.

Like many other community organisations across the city, Haven Dundee in Hilltown has been handing out food parcels to vulnerable residents over the past couple of months in lockdown.

But as well as food, they are also handing out pet food, sanitary products and nappies.

George McIrvine from Haven Dundee said they are feeding as many pets every week as they are children.

Speaking to the Tele, he said: “When the pandemic started we turned into a food distribution centre for Coldside and Maryfield and we have been doing food deliveries to Charleston, Menzieshill and Whitfield, mainly for vulnerable people such as older people, those with serious mental health issues, and those with disabilities.

“On average we feed about 280 people a week, but what we do have a lot of demand for is pet food.

“At the start of the pandemic we got pet food in and I believe we are the only ones who are feeding animals as well at the moment.

“There is an animal welfare issue here because if people can’t feed themselves their pets will take a hit too.

“We provide food for parrots, cats, dogs and rabbits and for as many children we feed, we feed as many pets, so if there are 40 children fed in a week, there will also be 40 animals.

“That is how much demand there is.

“One woman came to our door the other night because her dog had just given birth to seven puppies and needed some food.

“Every one of us here is a pet owner and it can be easy for some people to ignore animals but we feel our pets are also being affected by this current climate.

“Moving forward adults, children and animals alike will suffer.”

He continued: “We also have sanitary products and nappies too.

“Sanitary products can be quite expensive so there is always a demand for that and we want to promote that we have that here and let people know to come to us.

“Prior to the lockdown we provided sanitary products for service users, but we have gone large with it now.

“We have a great community spirit all working together here, and it is great to be involved in something so positive.

“We have a young girl who is a university student volunteering to help us and we also have a guy who was furloughed to help out with deliveries.

“Strangers from across the city are coming together with the same purpose – to help other people.

“It has been eye opening, I honestly thought I had seen everything.”