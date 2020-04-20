Dundee charity appeals to overturn Wedderburn House decision

A Dundee charity has lodged an appeal to reverse a decision to reject its offer to buy Wedderburn House.

Last year Yusuf Youth Initiative, which runs a number of community outreach projects in the city, put in a £50,000 offer to buy the NHS Tayside property under laws designed to empower community bodies.

The charity had wanted to move into the Edward Road site to continue its work in promoting mental health and youth education, as well as tackling poverty in the city.

However, as the property is valued at £340,000, NHS Tayside rejected Yusuf Youth Initiative’s bid for Wedderburn House, which currently houses a community mental health team.

Despite the property being on the market since early 2018, the health board said the monetary and social value of the charity’s plans for the building was not enough to justify such a big discount.

Yusuf Youth Initiative has since written to the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division to appeal the decision.

It said it was offering £50,000 plus “significant public benefits” which it said it was committed to delivering.

In its appeal letter, the charity said: “Yusuf Youth Initiative submits that NHS Tayside has not provided any reasonable grounds for refusing the community asset transfer request.

“On the contrary, Yusuf Youth Initiative submits that the financial and public benefits of the community asset transfer request far exceed the alternative option to sell the property on the open market.”

The health board has since told the government its stakeholders had evaluated the charity’s business plans for Wedderburn House, and had only scored them 16.47 out of 60, adding they had “significant concerns” over the deliverability, viability and sustainability of the proposals.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “The appeal will be considered by the Scottish ministers who will appoint a reporter to hear the appeal.

“As required by the legislation and guidelines, NHS Tayside has submitted a response to the terms of appeal.

“As this is now a matter for due consideration by the reporter acting on behalf of the Scottish ministers, we are unable to comment any further.”