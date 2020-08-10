Dundee charity appeals for help after bus is destroyed and left ‘covered in blood’

A devastated Dundee charity is appealing for help after a vandal destroyed their mini-bus.

Shocked volunteers at Lifegate Community Café – who fed thousands of people in need during lockdown – were horrified to find the van smashed up and covered in blood on Saturday.

The bus, which the group bought four years ago for £5,000, was uninsured and parked off-road, behind closed gates.

“There was nothing in this bus to steal,” said Debbie Findlay.

“Six of the windows were broken – one from the outside, the others from inside. He’d sat on a seat and tried to push the windscreen out.

“The bus was parked up at the Fun Factory in Douglas, behind closed gates – they had obviously scaled the gates.

“Blood was everywhere inside.

“We were worried, wondering if the person had hurt themselves, but he’s fine apparently. We were quite relieved to hear about that.”

Debbie told the Tele that the mini-bus was used to ferry elderly people to tea dances at Whitfield Church every fortnight.

However, due to lockdown, the bus had not been used for months.

“Just two weeks ago we decided, because tea dances probably won’t start again until next year, to not insure it or tax it,” she explained.

“It’s never been uninsured before – it’s never been vandalised before – and, just two weeks in this happens.”

During lockdown volunteers at café on Haddington Crescent rallied to help residents in need.

Debbie said: “We’ve had to adapt and during lockdown we’ve helped 7,000 people. It’s been a very busy, busy time because people are struggling.

“Now, the elderly who miss out because they love the tea dances. Between 50-70 people come to Whitfield Church – it’s such a fantastic day for them

She added: “We bought the minibus for £5,000 four years ago and now we’ll get nothing back for it.

“We had to do so much fundraising to get the one we had and now we’ve got to try and get finance again.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that a 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of vandalisms in Dundee.

He said: “The incidents involved retail premises at Milton of Craigie Road North and a vehicle parked at Balunie Drive. All of the incidents occurred during the early hours of Saturday, 8 August.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”