Dundee charity aims to help families expecting a baby

A new group aimed at supporting pregnant women in crisis has been set up in Dundee.

Dundee Pregnancy and Parenthood Support, to be known as DPAPS, has been formed by volunteers to respond to the needs of pregnant women and families in Dundee.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “There are many fantastic organisations that support families in our area.

“However, it can be very difficult, especially in times of crisis, to find out what help is available to people and how to access it.”

“With the financial assistance of the Diocese of Dunkeld and, in particular, the unswerving support of Bishop Steven Robson, DPAPS was formed to reintroduce a practical Catholic support group in Dundee.”

The first public meeting of the group was held yesterday evening at the diocese premises in Lawside Road.

The spokeswoman added: “We had a great response and are hopeful that the new group will be very successful in providing support to pregnant women and parents who need it.

“From our newly donated premises at the Diocesan Centre, DPAPS has a base from which to offer help to families – no matter how big or small.

“We aim to help with the supply of baby equipment and clothing to families and expectant mothers – particularly those who are facing more difficult pregnancies.”

An initial appeal had resulted in the group being inundated with donations, with nearly-new clothing for babies and toddlers coming through the door from many kind-hearted people across the city.

The spokeswoman said: “Many people have already been knitting clothes for babies and children.

“We have also been out shopping for baby clothes, including for premature babies.

“We are able to supply new mothers with a baby pack containing vests, babygros, scratch mitts, outfits, bibs and other essential items.

“We can also source prams, cots and other larger items where needed.”

Donations have already been distributed to where they are most needed in Dundee.

The spokeswoman for DPAPS said that, as well as providing clothes and equipment, the group were also going to offer support and advice to families across the city.

She said: “We shall also be offering to provide companionship at appointments and help with accessing benefits and financial assistance that is available to those who come to us for help.

“We aim to liaise with established support groups in Dundee that provide assistance for families in order to help those in need access this support.”

Bishop Robson has been approached for comment.