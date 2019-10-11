Dundee charity aiming to tackle loneliness among over-75s launches second group

A charity working to alleviate loneliness among over-75s has launched its second group in Dundee.

Re-engage, formerly known as Contact the Elderly, tackles social isolation through regular Sunday afternoon tea parties and other activities.

The second group, which was launched earlier this week, is the latest of Scotland’s 140-plus Re-engage groups, which are made up of more than 1,000 older people whose lives are often transformed through the simple premise of some kindness and company.

More volunteers are needed to help the service in Dundee to expand.

Jennifer Kaney, the charity’s development officer for the area, said: “To be able to get another group up and running, reaching more of the city’s lonely older population, is fantastic and a real credit to all our volunteers but we are currently short of people to host our groups and have a waiting list of guests.”