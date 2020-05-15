Dundee charities given funding boost to help set up virtual ‘youth groups’ project

Two local charities have been granted funding from the Scottish Government to support a new short-term project supporting young people with ADHD.

Showcase the Street, working in partnership with the Dundee and Angus ADHD Support Group, have received a £24,362 cash boost from the government’s Wellbeing Fund.

The funding will allow new equipment – including tablets that can be given to young people who are unable to access IT – to be purchased in order to produce regular virtual “youth groups” that will utilise Showcase’s recent developments in virtual reality and computer gaming clubs.

Staffing resources from both Showcase and the ADHD support group will also allow content to be built and further support to be given to the young people and their families.

Fergus Storrier, chairman of Showcase, said: “In times of crisis we are fully aware that many vulnerable young people and their families are struggling with isolation just now and this is also hampering their ability to learn.

“This vital funding will allow us to engage with many young people in the short term and work alongside our partners in the ADHD Support group to enhance their current provision.

“We are grateful to the Wellbeing Fund to be one of the first organisations to get this funding and we look forward to developing this different approach.”

Sarah McIlravey, project manager of Dundee and Angus ADHD Support Group, said: “We are excited to be working with Showcase the Street on this project and developing our youth group services to work differently with the children, young people and their families during this crisis.

“Being able to provide the equipment for those in need at this time will allow everyone to participate in our activities programme.

“We would like to thank the Wellbeing fund for believing in our joint project during this difficult time.”