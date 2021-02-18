Thursday, February 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

Dundee’s Championship clash with Alloa moved for TV

by George Cran
February 18, 2021, 3:14 pm Updated: February 18, 2021, 3:17 pm
© Shutterstock FeedPost Thumbnail

Dundee will now face Alloa Athletic in front of the live TV cameras after their March meeting was moved to a Friday night.

The Championship clash scheduled for March 20 at Dens Park has been rearranged for Friday 19 March, kick-off 7.45pm, and will be shown on BBC Scotland.

The Dark Blues came from behind to beat the Wasps 3-1 at the end of December in the previous Dens meeting of the sides.

A double from Osman Sow was added to by Liam Fontaine following a 3-3 draw between the teams at Alloa in November.