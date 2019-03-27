Dundee centre’s pop-up shop plan will raise funds for people affected by isolation

A small independent charity in Linlathen is looking to swap care in the community for a stint in retail.

Mid-Lin Day Care Centre on Pitkerro Drive has been helping to assist people suffering from social isolation for over three decades.

Volunteer fundraising coordinator, Helen Dunnin, said the charity are now looking for premises to run a pop-up shop.

The charity has had generous donations and is now looking to sell bric-a-brac items to support daily running costs of the centre.

Helen said: “Ideally we would be looking to open a pop-up shop in the city centre or the Broughty Ferry area. We’ve had tremendous amount of donations and it’s just a case of opening up a shop to try to sell the items.

“I think we would need a venue for maybe a week or two, we didn’t think it would be so hard to secure premises.”

Helen added: “The money we hope to raise will go straight back into the running costs of the centre.”

Those who might be able to assist with a possible venue can contact the centre on 01382 506451.