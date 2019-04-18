Dundee centre which helps people with mental health and substance problems renamed

A Dundee centre which helps people with mental health and substance abuse problems has been renamed.

The Dundonald Centre will now be known as Recovery@Dundonald.

About 50 people attended an event to mark the changeover where a film made by service users and patients was screened.

Interim day service manager Gill McDonald said: “Recovery@Dundonald is now working more closely with local partners to support patients on their recovery and empower people with lived experience of mental illness to flourish.”