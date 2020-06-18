Dundee centre offers support for families struggling with job losses and debt from Covid-19

A Dundee community centre has launched a project to help city families struggling with the impact of lockdown.

The scheme begun by the Brooksbank Centre in Mid Craigie is aimed at taking a holistic approach to support families as they deal with issues such as job loss and debt.

Centre manager Ginny Lawson said this included practical, financial and emotional support and advice to help families cope with life in the coming weeks and months.

Ginny said: “Many are facing a tough time ahead and we feel that things are set to get worse for many families as we ease out of lockdown.

“A lot of worries will be kicking in over things like money, housing and job security.

“We are looking at the overall wellbeing of families and tailoring the support we can offer to individual families’ needs.”

Ginny said staff at the centre were aware that, in addition to worries over finances, many people were also struggling to cope mentally and emotionally.

She said: “We are speaking to families and we are taking referrals.

“We have money and debt advisers who can offer financial advice and help with things like benefit forms etc.”

Ginny said the centre was also providing 500 well being boxes for families, providing them with a range of goods aimed primarily at keeping them safe.

She said: “These boxes will contain goods aimed at a specific family’s needs.

“Some boxes will have things for children including crayons, bubbles, soft toys etc

“We will be providing items including thermostats, safety first aid kits, a first aid manual, hand gel, soap, books on preparing family meals and toiletries.

“We have 300 of these general boxes and we also have another 200 boxes to go to others we work with through other partnerships in the city aimed at helping people with other concerns , including mental health and drug issues.”

The centre has also been able to restart its Kiddiekare Child Safety Section which provides home equipment.

Ginny said: “We had to stop this during lockdown because we couldn’t go into the houses to fit the gates.

“We now have safety gates to get families through this difficult time. These Clamp gates can only be used in doorways but they can be moved around on different door gaps,

“Gates will only be supplied to homes with a child of 24 months or under, at a hugely subsidised cost to families.”

She added : “We are also now going to be continuing to supply homes with other practical safety equipment including thermo sensitive bath mats, hot tap guards, as well as safety packs with corner cushions, sterile wipes, door stoppers and locks for drawers, fridges or cupboards along with baby monitors and reins.”

Anyone can call the centre on 01382 432450 from 9.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday or email your request to: admin@brooksbankcentre.co.uk