The Nilupul Centre in Dundee will be running a Wednesday music, singing and rhythm class for kids until the end of May.

Classes begin at 6pm and include many activities for children to enjoy.

A spokesman for the Reform Street centre said: “In these super-fun classes we do many different activities — dancing with ribbon wands, playing percussion instruments and learning teamwork skills in group rhythm games.

“Classes are designed to be fun, help kids’ fine motor skills, make friends and build confidence.”