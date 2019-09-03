Dundee Central Library’s dementia box initiative expands after receiving ‘very positive’ response

Freshly cut grass scents, true crime and supernatural thrillers are just some of the ways Dundee’s Central Library is helping people cope with dementia.

The memory box initiative was launched four years ago but has had to expand in the face of the growing number of people living with the debilitating condition.

There are now 32 different packs in circulation.

The idea behind the boxes is to stimulate conversation with items ranging from simple smells like freshly cut grass to flowers like honeysuckle and even the sound of old songs.

Another seemingly more unusually popular theme has been killers at the Law and supernatural thrillers.

Neil Paterson, who co-ordinates the operation, said: “The response has been very positive and the most popular box just released is with toy birds which produce their singing.

“That has proved more popular than any other and there is a big demand for that one already.

“We get a few items handed in to us and while they have no financial value they are like gold dust to us if they can be used to prompt a memory and get someone talking.

“We would love to get any photos or footage of the old dance halls.”

Neil says that the service is also now helping families who no longer live in the region but who have loved ones whose roots are in Tayside.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

He said: “We have more demand now. Back at the start we were dealing with people who were born in Dundee, raised here, went to school and worked and then retired here.

“But now families are moving away and when an older person develops dementia and is born and bred in Dundee you often find that the family are living somewhere else and want the relative to move nearer to them to be nursed.

“In one case an elderly gentleman had to move to London to be near his family.

“So, in turn, as families have moved we have widened the items in the packs, or boxes, to scents and smells plus toys, work tools, fashions and fabrics.

“There is also a change in the demand for items – we now get requests for items from the 1970s as time moves on and more people get dementia.”

Neil says the feedback from care homes and sheltered housing has been positive, with the boxes helping transform the lives of those in the grips of the condition.

As numbers continue to grow, due to people living longer, Neil says demand for the packs is only going to increase.

Anyone who can donate items is encouraged to get in touch with Neil or other staff at the library as they are always looking for new mementos.