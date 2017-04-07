A cat left “howling” in pain after being poisoned in Dundee was killed by antifreeze, it has been confirmed.

Paula Mitchell, from Kirkton, came home with her kids to find Sox the cat in agony underneath a car on Balgowan Avenue.

Despite a desperate bid from vets at the Tay Veterinary Centre to save the cat, she died 24 hours later.

Owner Paula, 38, feared her cat had been poisoned with antifreeze. A post mortem following Sox’s death has now confirmed that is the case.

Scottish SPCA inspector Robert Baldie revealed that the feline “suffered significantly”.

He said: “We’ve been aware of a number of potential cat poisonings in the area over the past few months.

“The owner in this circumstance reacted in the right way by taking Sox directly to the vet.

“Unfortunately, Sox had already suffered significantly and was in a coma with hypothermia before she then sadly passed away.

“We had suspected poisoning was the cause of Sox’ condition and now the results of the post mortem confirm it was anti-freeze.

“It is essential that everyone stores anti-freeze out of reach of cats and other animals as it can have devastating effects, as can be seen by the sad outcome of this incident.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.