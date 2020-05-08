Dundee Cat Show: A look back at the megastar moggies over the past 50 years

It’s been the haunt of many megastar moggies since 1971, but this year’s Dundee Cat Show is being held online on May 9. Gayle Ritchie looks back at the cream of the cats over the past half century…

From Ragamuffins to Russian Blues, Dundee Cat Show has witnessed its fair share of preened, pampered pussycats through the years.

This year marks the 49th show since the event was launched in 1971, and it’s being held online as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

With more than 2,000 entries flooding in, competition to take the top spots is pawsitively tough.

“We normally have around 150 to 200 cats entered for the show when it takes place at the Caird Hall, so to have more than 2,000 is absolutely fantastic!” says show committee member Lizanne Kempsell.

Lizanne, who breeds Maine Coon cats which she describes as “super-duper floofies”, has seen a good few of her purrr-fect pussycats taking prizes over the years, and she’s hugely excited about the winners being revealed on Saturday.

“People have posted photos of their cats – pedigree and non-pedigree – onto the Facebook page of the show this year, so it’ll be a bit different from normal, but just as much fun,” she adds.

The show hasn’t always been held at Caird Hall. In its early days, it took place at Dundee Ice Arena. Entrants flocked from across the UK – from Northern Ireland to the south of England – to show off their pets.

Rare and exotic

These days, the championship show is jointly hosted by the Nor’ East of Scotland Cat Club and Siamese Cat Society of Scotland.

Rare and exotic breeds entered include Persians, Ragdolls, Siberians, Norwegian Forest, Australian Mist, Abyssinian, Siamese, Burmese, Oriental Shorthair, Sphynx plus there are classes for non-pedigree cats and those described as “household pets”. They make fur-midable opponents!

“The show is a little unusual in that it doesn’t just follow the usual strict breed classes but also has a series of fun classes,” says Lizanne.

“These include categories like: any black and white cat or kitten; naughtiest cat or kitten; kitten most likely to feature on a chocolate box; cats in a group hug; senior citizens; any princess; any dude; best whiskers; best ears, grumpiest cat or kitten; tabbylicious; does my bum look big in this photo; red heads; plus there’s an overall ‘best in show’”.

History

The Nor’ East of Scotland Cat Club was founded in 1964 by a small group of dedicated cat lovers and enthusiasts who wanted to promote pedigree breeds.

Four years later, in 1968, the Siamese Cat Society of Scotland was founded in Perth.

While the Nor’ East Cat Club launched the first show in 1971, the club joined forces with the Siamese Society to run the annual event from 2013.

Fiery felines

Last year’s show stands out in Lizanne’s memory because the fire alarm went off and the hall had to be evacuated, leaving more than 200 cats inside.

“It turned out to be a false alarm and after the fire service gave the all clear, everyone went back inside and judging resumed,” she recalls.

“All cats were present and correct and many slept through the drama.”

An expression like Madame Defarge at the guillotine

Event organisers didn’t know it at the time but 2018 was to be the last show run by their show manager of 40 years, Dr Bruce Bennett, who died from motor neurone disease on April 15 2019, aged 80.

“Together with Gillian, his wife and current joint show manager, he gave a great deal to the Cat Fancy (a cat registry established in 1910 that registers pedigree cats in the UK) over many years, and a lot of the time behind the scenes,” says Lizanne.

“He was a highly respected judge for various breeds, but his first full judge appointment was for the Siamese, and he was much sought after at shows across the UK.

“His judging reports were never dull and repetitive, but always full of special little comments for each individual cat.

“Even up until the last few days of his life, Bruce was still checking things were getting done for the club’s forthcoming show.”

Bruce was also an eminent judge whose turn of phrase was enviable and always apt.

One exhibitor recalls his description of a Siamese cat as having “an expression like Madame Defarge at the guillotine” while another exhibit was described as a “lissom youth”.

Super-duper floofies

Lizanne describes her Maine Coons as the “original American hunting cats”.

They are one of the largest breeds of pedigree cats, featuring lynx tip ears, long coats, huge tails, marvellous temperaments and weighing up to two stone.

“My best boy Bunny has achieved Best in Show twice – once at Dundee Cat Show and once at the West of Scotland show,” she says.

“He has had numerous wins. In order to win an award, the cat has to win several classes at different shows before they can move up an award level.

“Three wins makes them a champion, a further five wins makes them a grand champion, while another five wins makes them an imperial grand champion which is what Bunny is.”

Bunny is now retired but Lizanne describes her other cat Bubbles as a champion as she has produced a lot of kittens.

“If you’re showing your cats, it’s a long haul to gain awards!” she says. “But they are your showcase if you are a breeder.

“I only have Maine Coons. They are enormous lovable jokers of a cat – highly prone to idleness.”

Info

See the winners of the 2020 Dundee Cat Show at www.facebook.com/groups/dundee2020/