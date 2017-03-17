A Dundee venue that dates back to the 16th-century has been named Wedding Venue of the Year for the Central Region.

Mains Castle, believed to have been built in 1562 by Sir David Graham, was restored in the early 1980s and is now a popular location in the city for weddings.

Mains Castle manager Dean Duncan said: “Myself and my wife took over the castle in August 2014.

“The castle was extremely run down but after a bit of TLC here we are, wedding award winners.

“The venue can be used for any kind of function. I would like to thank all my customers for their testimonials and give a massive thank you to all my staff at the castle.”